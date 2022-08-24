IRS increasing security at DC headquarters due to higher number of threats

The IRS says it is facing a higher number of threats to its facilities and is now increasing security at its DC headquarters and other locations across the country.

In a letter to IRS employees, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig tells workers that it's all in response to a growing number of threats to the IRS as a result of online conspiracy theories.

The threats have surged in the past week since President Biden signed new legislation increasing funding for tax collection.

Head of the National Treasury Employees Union Tony Reardon says his members are concerned.

"And this kind of negative language and the fear that’s instilled in employees really works against them, so I am very concerned about this for our civil servants," Reardon says.

The IRS says they are working in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement.