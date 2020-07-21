Investigators probe men's rights lawyer in 2nd killing

Federal investigators are examining whether a suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey is also responsible for the killing of a fellow men’s rights lawyer in California, a law enforcement official said.

The federal agents are trying to determine whether Roy Den Hollander, who is suspected of posing as a FedEx driver when he opened fire at the judge’s home on Sunday, killing her son and wounding her husband, had any role in the killing of Marc Angelucci. Angelucci was killed earlier this month in San Bernardino County, California, the official said.

The official cautioned the investigation was in its early stages and federal officials were working with local homicide detectives. In both cases, the suspect appeared to pose as a delivery driver, the official said.

Investigators are also examining Den Hollander’s financial and travel records, as well as misogynistic screeds he posted online, the official said.

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Den Hollander was a self-described “anti-feminist” attorney who filed multiple lawsuits challenging what he saw as unfair treatment of men. One suit alleged that “ladies night” promotions at bars and nightclubs was unconstitutional.

He was found dead Monday in Sullivan County, New York, two officials with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.