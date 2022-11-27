Investigation underway into workplace death of Loudoun County man

An investigation is underway in Loudoun County after a man died in a workplace accident, according to investigators.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg.

Once there, deputies found a man who had fallen off the back of a truck that was moving.

The victim, who was identified as Heidy Ricardo Lopez Rivas, 40, of Manassas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the truck immediately stopped after the accident, and called for paramedics.

Investigators say there is no indication of criminal activity in connection with the death.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 703-771-1021.