Investigation underway into shooting near Northwest DC school

A Northwest, D.C. school was placed on lockdown and two others were placed on alert Friday afternoon after a shooting nearby, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:44 p.m. a school resource officer responded to reports of gunshots in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street.

According to a preliminary investigation, the gunshots were fired by a lone suspect who then got into a car occupied by several people.

Investigators released a lookout for that vehicle, a black Infinity sedan with Virginia tags TXT6922. Police say there is no active threat to the community following the incident.

As a result of the reported gunfire, nearby Jackson-Reed High School, formerly Woodrow Wilson High School, was placed on lockdown.

Police said Deal Middle School and Lafayette Elementary School was also placed on alert status. The lockdown and the alert statuses were later lifted.

Police say the shooting happened about a block and a half away from Jackson-Reed High School, near the intersection of Chesapeake Street and 40th Street.

No injuries were reported, but police said they found some property damage near the scene of the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department at 50411.

