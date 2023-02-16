Investigation reveals 19-year-old person of interest in fatal Manassas shooting was killed

An investigation has revealed that a 19-year-old who was identified as a person of interest in a Manassas shooting death was killed in an unrelated incident in Prince George's County.

Prince William County Police say they have closed the investigation into the fatal shooting of Dalton Jakob Moore, 25, that occurred in the area of Sudley Manor Dr and Williamson Blvd in Manassas on August 19, 2022.

In the days following the incident, detectives identified a person of interest in the shooting. As the investigation continued, detectives further learned the person of interest had been killed in an unrelated incident in Prince George’s County after the reported homicide had occurred in Manassas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Photos of suspect who killed a man near Manassas 7-Eleven released

Since the incident, detectives continued to review evidence and information collected in the case to confirm the person of interest’s alleged involvement in the Manassas homicide.

Based on information and evidence collected during the investigation, detectives linked the person of interest, identified as a 19-year-old man from Manassas, as being responsible for the shooting death of the victim and the malicious injury to a second man that occurred during the altercation.

The alleged suspect and the deceased were reportedly known to one another. The investigation revealed the suspect confronted the victim over an owed debt prior to the shooting.

Due to the death of the suspect, charges were not obtained in the Manassas homicide investigation; therefore, the identity of the alleged suspect is not being released.

At this time, no other individuals are being sought in connection to the incident.