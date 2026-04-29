The invasive species of greatest concern in Virginia for 2026

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The Brief Virginia tracks invasive plants, animals and insects that threaten ecosystems and agriculture. Some species are already widespread, while others are emerging threats. Officials say early detection and prevention remain critical to limiting damage.



Invasive species continue to pose a growing challenge across Virginia, affecting forests, waterways and farmland throughout the commonwealth.

What we know:

Invasive species are non-native organisms that spread quickly and cause harm to the environment, the economy or human health.

Virginia maintains official lists of invasive species, ranking them based on how severely they impact natural ecosystems and how difficult they are to control.

Some species are considered "high" risk because they spread rapidly, disrupt habitats and require significant resources to manage.

Invasive species of greatest concern

Spotted lanternfly

A fast-spreading insect that feeds on plants and trees, particularly grapevines. It has become a major agricultural threat in the region, including Virginia’s wine industry.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources compliance officer Vince Burkle holds an adult spotted lanternfly found in Huntington, Indiana, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The invasive species was recently discovered in northeast Indiana. (Andy Lavalley/Pos Expand

Blue catfish

Introduced decades ago, this species has exploded in Virginia waterways and now dominates parts of the Chesapeake Bay, outcompeting native fish and disrupting ecosystems.

Imported fire ants

Aggressive, invasive ants that can sting humans and damage ecosystems. They have become established in parts of Virginia and continue to expand.

Kudzu

Often called "the vine that ate the South," kudzu grows rapidly and smothers native plants, trees and infrastructure.

Belmont, North Carolina, kudzu, invasive species vine along highway. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Japanese honeysuckle

A widely გავრცელ invasive plant that crowds out native vegetation and alters forest ecosystems.

Garlic mustard

A forest-floor invader that displaces native plants and reduces biodiversity in wooded areas.

Tree of heaven

A fast-growing invasive tree that spreads aggressively and serves as a host for pests like the spotted lanternfly.

Tree of heaven (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Why it matters

Invasive species can:

Destroy native habitats

Reduce biodiversity

Damage crops and local industries

Increase costs for landowners and governments

Virginia officials say prevention and early detection are key, as once a species becomes widespread, it is often impossible to fully eradicate.

Big picture view:

Virginia has identified dozens of invasive species across plants, animals and insects, with more than 80 species tracked statewide.

As climate conditions shift and global trade continues, experts warn the number of invasive species — and their impact — is likely to grow.

What you can do

Report suspected invasive species to local authorities

Avoid transporting firewood or plants across regions

Remove invasive plants from your property

Stay informed about emerging threats

Hydrilla plants (Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Invasive plants (Virginia)

These species are among the most widespread and damaging to forests, wetlands and native ecosystems:

Kudzu

Tree-of-heaven

Japanese stiltgrass

Japanese knotweed

Mile-a-minute weed

Garlic mustard

Autumn olive

Chinese yam

Amur honeysuckle

Japanese honeysuckle

Oriental bittersweet

Porcelain berry

Lesser celandine

Bicolor lespedeza

Siberian elm

Johnson grass

Clover broomrape

Inula

Phragmites (common reed)

Purple loosestrife

Hydrilla

Giant salvinia

Water chestnut

Two-horned trapa

Invasive insects and invertebrates (Virginia)

These species threaten crops, forests and waterways, often spreading quickly and causing long-term damage:

Spotted lanternfly

Emerald ash borer

Asian longhorned beetle

Hemlock woolly adelgid

Spongy moth

Pine shoot beetle

Siberian moth

Imported fire ant

Zebra mussel

Quagga mussel

New Zealand mudsnail

Rusty crayfish

Marbled crayfish

Chinese mitten crab

Rapa whelk

Invasive fish and aquatic animals

These species disrupt aquatic ecosystems by outcompeting native wildlife and altering habitats.

Northern snakehead

Black carp

Blue catfish

Asian clam

Nutria

Mute swan

Jaylynn Parker, 15, of New Richmond, Ohio, shows off her blue catfish, caught in the Ohio River on April 7. The fish weighed over 101 pounds. (Kristen Parker)