The invasive species of greatest concern in Virginia for 2026
VIRGINIA - Invasive species continue to pose a growing challenge across Virginia, affecting forests, waterways and farmland throughout the commonwealth.
What we know:
Invasive species are non-native organisms that spread quickly and cause harm to the environment, the economy or human health.
Virginia maintains official lists of invasive species, ranking them based on how severely they impact natural ecosystems and how difficult they are to control.
Some species are considered "high" risk because they spread rapidly, disrupt habitats and require significant resources to manage.
Invasive species of greatest concern
Spotted lanternfly
A fast-spreading insect that feeds on plants and trees, particularly grapevines. It has become a major agricultural threat in the region, including Virginia’s wine industry.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources compliance officer Vince Burkle holds an adult spotted lanternfly found in Huntington, Indiana, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The invasive species was recently discovered in northeast Indiana. (Andy Lavalley/Pos
Blue catfish
Introduced decades ago, this species has exploded in Virginia waterways and now dominates parts of the Chesapeake Bay, outcompeting native fish and disrupting ecosystems.
Imported fire ants
Aggressive, invasive ants that can sting humans and damage ecosystems. They have become established in parts of Virginia and continue to expand.
Kudzu
Often called "the vine that ate the South," kudzu grows rapidly and smothers native plants, trees and infrastructure.
Belmont, North Carolina, kudzu, invasive species vine along highway. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Japanese honeysuckle
A widely გავრცელ invasive plant that crowds out native vegetation and alters forest ecosystems.
Garlic mustard
A forest-floor invader that displaces native plants and reduces biodiversity in wooded areas.
Tree of heaven
A fast-growing invasive tree that spreads aggressively and serves as a host for pests like the spotted lanternfly.
Tree of heaven (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Why it matters
Invasive species can:
- Destroy native habitats
- Reduce biodiversity
- Damage crops and local industries
- Increase costs for landowners and governments
Virginia officials say prevention and early detection are key, as once a species becomes widespread, it is often impossible to fully eradicate.
Big picture view:
Virginia has identified dozens of invasive species across plants, animals and insects, with more than 80 species tracked statewide.
As climate conditions shift and global trade continues, experts warn the number of invasive species — and their impact — is likely to grow.
What you can do
- Report suspected invasive species to local authorities
- Avoid transporting firewood or plants across regions
- Remove invasive plants from your property
- Stay informed about emerging threats
Hydrilla plants (Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Invasive plants (Virginia)
These species are among the most widespread and damaging to forests, wetlands and native ecosystems:
- Kudzu
- Tree-of-heaven
- Japanese stiltgrass
- Japanese knotweed
- Mile-a-minute weed
- Garlic mustard
- Autumn olive
- Chinese yam
- Amur honeysuckle
- Japanese honeysuckle
- Oriental bittersweet
- Porcelain berry
- Lesser celandine
- Bicolor lespedeza
- Siberian elm
- Johnson grass
- Clover broomrape
- Inula
- Phragmites (common reed)
- Purple loosestrife
- Hydrilla
- Giant salvinia
- Water chestnut
- Two-horned trapa
Invasive insects and invertebrates (Virginia)
These species threaten crops, forests and waterways, often spreading quickly and causing long-term damage:
- Spotted lanternfly
- Emerald ash borer
- Asian longhorned beetle
- Hemlock woolly adelgid
- Spongy moth
- Pine shoot beetle
- Siberian moth
- Imported fire ant
- Zebra mussel
- Quagga mussel
- New Zealand mudsnail
- Rusty crayfish
- Marbled crayfish
- Chinese mitten crab
- Rapa whelk
Invasive fish and aquatic animals
These species disrupt aquatic ecosystems by outcompeting native wildlife and altering habitats.
- Northern snakehead
- Black carp
- Blue catfish
- Asian clam
- Nutria
- Mute swan
Jaylynn Parker, 15, of New Richmond, Ohio, shows off her blue catfish, caught in the Ohio River on April 7. The fish weighed over 101 pounds. (Kristen Parker)
The Source: This article was written using information from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and invasive species experts.