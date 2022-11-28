International Space Station crew gets belated Thanksgiving treats from SpaceX launch

After a weather-related postponement, a SpaceX cargo ship blasted into space Saturday with an extra special something on board — Thanksgiving treats for the International Space Station crew.

The Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center with 7,700 lbs. of cutting-edge science and health experiments, as well as some comforts from home.

Several meal containers were onboard that included all the elements needed for a Thanksgiving-style meal — turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, brussel sprouts, candied yams, and a cranapple dessert, a NASA public affairs spokesperson told FOX Television Stations.

Dragon arrived at the ISS Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m., so the Thanksgiving feast was a bit belated albeit still much appreciated.

Many other fresh food items were also delivered, including oranges, avocados, grapefruits, baby carrots, and many other fruits. The astronauts were also greeted with several other much-needed supplies.

They got a microscope that can test their blood and send images down to the ground to diagnose illnesses, as well as make other diagnoses.

More supplies were sent to continue the testing of plant growth. A variety of leafy greens have already successfully been grown, and now the next step focuses on growing dwarf tomatoes.

An experiment to test an on-demand method to create specific quantities of key nutrients was also included, as well as more solar panels and other tools.

The cargo ship will be at the station for about a month before it returns to Earth, where it will splash down off the coast of Florida.

This story was reported from Detroit.