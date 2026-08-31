Internal investigation underway into Prince George's County school's transportation department

The Brief An internal investigation was launched to probe bullying and harassment in PGCPS' transportation department. The investigation comes after school bus issues left parents scrambling during the first week. Some parents on Monday reported additional transportation issues despite leaders saying a backlog was fixed.



An internal investigation is underway in Prince George's County schools into bullying and harassment in the transportation department. It comes after the district experienced school bus issues during the first week.

One veteran school bus driver told FOX 5 they welcome the internal investigation as they believe a hostile work environment is one of the reasons the district is having trouble hiring new bus drivers.

School bus issues continue

What we know:

District leaders said they have resolved last week's transportation issues. However, families said they were still dealing with problems on Monday.

Families expressed continued frustration and anger Monday after 10,000 students were not assigned buses last week, sending parents scrambling.

Questions continued on Monday after previous Transportation Director Keba Baldwin stepped down and was replaced by Dr. Mark Fossett.

In a message to parents on Sunday, Prince George's County schools wrote, "We recognize the frustration the first week of school caused for many, and we remain dedicated to transparency, rapid problem-solving, and providing reliable service your family deserves."

READ MORE | PGCPS clears bus backlog, changes transportation leadership amid delays

School officials claim they have cleared the initial backlog of 10,000 students, but some parents said their kids' bus was late or never arrived on Monday.

Anthony Tilghman, a parent of three, had the opposite problem as two buses showed up.

"Two buses came to the house to pick up my daughter this morning, and both of them were assigned to the same route and we don't know why that happened. And a second bus came and said that they were correct route, and the app wasn’t working, so we couldn’t verify the correct route or not," Tilghman said.

"I don’t know what is going on," he added. "So I really want the school system to get this fixed before the end of this day because my daughter still has to come home from school."

Parents will hear directly from school officials during a tele-town hall on Wednesday.