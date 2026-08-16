DC weather: Heavy rains move through Sunday, thunderstorms, strong winds possible

The Brief The DMV is facing the possibility of severe weather from Sunday evening into Monday. Storms moving in from the west could bring thunderstorms and heavy winds Sunday evening. While there may or may not be thunderstorms, all the showers are expected to bring heavy rain.



After a gorgeous Saturday, the clouds rolled into the DMV Sunday, and those clouds are bringing the threat of severe weather late Sunday evening.

Here's what to expect throughout the day.

Sunday weather forecast

What we know:

Temperatures on Sunday are only expected to get into the low 80s, according to the FOX 5 Weather Team.

The humidity we've been seeing, however, is what's going to feed storms coming into the area from the west. The good news, FOX 5 Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo said, is that as the storm system moved through the Shenandoah Mountains on Sunday morning, it appeared to be weakening.

How the rest of Sunday shakes out will be dependent on the winds.

"It's going to be one of those days where it may get to that level of strength to be considered severe, it may [not]," Cornejo said. "But in general, all of these showers will have heavy rains associated with them."

Severe thunderstorm watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch for most of the region south of Baltimore until 11 p.m. Sunday.

When could severe thunderstorms come?

Timeline:

Any threat of severe weather isn't expected to come until Sunday evening.

NWS forecasters say the system is sweeping east through the Ohio Valley and into Virginia and Western Maryland, and will reach the Allegheny Mountains around 4:30 to 5 p.m.

That band of rain, Cornejo said, could reach the area by around 6:30 p.m.

"At times, some strong winds [could] lead to some isolated wind damage, and, of course, we do have enough rotation in the atmosphere today, so that could lead to a brief spin-up," Cornejo said.

What comes after the rain?

What's next:

After the threat passes, Cornejo said we may see some lingering showers overnight.

But, as we enter the new week, Monday is expected to be in the 90s, Tuesday will be "nice and comfortable," Cornejo said, with temperatures in the high 80s and low dew points.