The Baltimore Ravens fan seen on a viral video being punched in the face during yesterday’s big Commanders-Cardinals game is speaking out.

Martino Ancora is recovering at iNova Alexandria Hospital.

He has injuries on his arms, stitches on his face, and cuts on his hands.

He says he’s the victim and not the suspect.

Prince George’s County police arrested and charged him Sunday with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and second-degree assault for what they say happened after the video stopped recording.

Police say the video has nothing to do with the arrest.

The viral video shows 33-year-old Ancora in a black Ravens jersey getting punched six times in the head.

A guy appears to be holding Ancora’s arms back as the man wearing a poncho over a Commanders jersey, repeatedly hits Ancora in the face.

You can see a security guard in a yellow shirt standing right beside them while this is all going on.

After being hit, Ancora appears to stumble up the stadium stairs.

"I was there at the game with my girlfriend. I was being a spectator. She's a fan of the Commanders," Ancora told FOX 5. "I was just there supporting her on opening day. I was cheering for the Commanders as I'm in the row, there's a guy a row ahead of me ... He started being disrespectful with his words, and as you can see on the video, he pushed me first and as he pushed me I tried to lean in, and I was gonna push him back, but before I could push them back, the guy in our row actually rushed the whole aisle and knocked us all on to the ground."

Ancora says he has no idea why he was the one arrested.

The Commanders released a statement Monday saying, "The safety of our players and our fans is our highest priority. Our security team responded quickly and removed those who were engaging in behavior that was unsafe. One fan was transported to the hospital and subsequently arrested by Prince George’s County police."

Ancora has a court date in a few weeks. He says he will fight these charges.

FOX 5 was unable to reach the man who punched Ancora in the face.