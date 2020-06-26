Infant dies after being left in car in Springfield, police say

An 11-month-old has died in Fairfax County after detectives say the baby's father "inadvertently left the infant in a car for an extended amount of time" on Friday.

Police say the infant was found unresponsive in the 6400 of Meriwether Lane in Springfield. The infant was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to police.