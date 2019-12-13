Infant death investigation underway in DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. police are investigating the death of an infant in Southeast.
Police say they received reports of an unconscious person in the 5100 block of Call Pl SE at around 2:28 p.m.
A police report says officers found a 10-month old unconscious and not breathing upon arrival. CPR was initiated until DCFEMS arrived at the scene.
The baby was transported to an area hospital.