Infant death investigation underway in DC

D.C. police are investigating the death of an infant in Southeast.

Police say they received reports of an unconscious person in the 5100 block of Call Pl SE at around 2:28 p.m.

A police report says officers found a 10-month old unconscious and not breathing upon arrival. CPR was initiated until DCFEMS arrived at the scene.

The baby was transported to an area hospital.