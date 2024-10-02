An infant, seven adults, and a dog are safe after they escaped a Montgomery County house fire early Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson, Pete Piringer, said the fire was reported around 5 a.m. on Duvall Lane near West Deer Park Road in Gaithersburg.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Infant, 7 adults escape Gaithersburg house fire (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Piringer said crews encountered heavy fire and flames when they arrived. Roads in the area were closed while crews battled the blaze. He believes the fire likely started in garage.

Due to the damage caused by the fire, Piringer said the entire family has been displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.