Indian Head Elementary School recognized as a Purple Star School

The Brief Indian Head Elementary has been named a Purple Star School—the first in Charles County—honoring its outstanding support for military-connected students. The school meets all Purple Star requirements, including appointing a military family liaison, creating online resources, offering peer support, and providing staff training. Located near the Naval Surface Warfare Center, the school offers programs like Anchored4Life to foster resilience and belonging for students facing military-related transitions.



The Maryland States Department of Education (MSDE) has named Indian Head Elementary School a Purple Star School, recognizing its strong support for students from military families. It is the first school in Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) to receive recognition.

The Purple Star designation is awarded to schools that go above-and-beyond to support military-connected students, helping them feel a sense of belonging and consistency in the face of frequent moves and life transitions.

Maryland joined the Purple Star Schools initiative in 2023, one of the 43 states nationwide participating in the program.

The Purple Star designation is valid for two years. To qualify, schools must:

Appoint a staff member to serve as a military liaison for families

Create a dedicated page on the school website with resources for military families

Provide support programs for new students

Ensure staff receive training to better understand and support military-related needs

Indian Head Elementary’s location near the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division means a growing number of students have ties to the military. That made pursuing the decision intentional for school leaders.

"Applying for the Purple Star designation was a natural and meaningful step," says Marissa Ackerman, the school’s military liaison. "We wanted to ensure our families feel recognized, supported and valued as an integral part of our school community."

One of the programs at the heart of Indian Head’s military support system is Anchored4Life, a leadership and resiliency program sponsored by local bases. The initiative trains student ambassadors to welcome new peers, build character, and lead service projects; all aimed at making the school feel like home.

Principal Shane Blandford says the school’s efforts are mirrored by the families themselves, many of whom give back to the community in powerful ways.

"Their dedication goes beyond participation. Some family members have even joined our team as staff, which speaks to their deep commitment to the success of our school."

Why you should care:

Miliary families often face frequent moves, deployments, and major life changes. The Purple Star designation helps spotlight schools that create a welcoming and stable environment for their children.

To learn more about Purple Star Schools, visit marylandpublicschools.org.