Increased security follow White House shooting incident

The Brief A man identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best was shot and killed by Secret Service agents after opening fire near a White House security checkpoint Saturday evening. A bystander was critically injured, and the incident triggered a large law enforcement response near Pennsylvania Avenue. Officials say Best had previous encounters with the Secret Service, and the shooting marks the latest in a series of recent security threats near the White House.



A Memorial Day weekend security scare near the White House is raising new concerns about threats facing federal officials after a man opened fire near a security checkpoint Saturday evening.

The shooting prompted a major law enforcement response and briefly sent journalists and bystanders scrambling for cover.

Despite the incident, President Donald Trump is still expected to attend Memorial Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery.

What we know:

Secret Service agents and U.S. Capitol Police increased patrols along Pennsylvania Avenue following Saturday’s shooting near the White House complex.

Investigators say the gunfire erupted around 6 p.m. near the main security checkpoint on Pennsylvania Avenue, roughly two-tenths of a mile from the White House itself.

The suspect was identified by multiple sources as 21-year-old Nasire Best, of Maryland.

Officials say Best pulled a weapon from a bag and began firing before he was shot and killed by Secret Service agents.

A bystander was also struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Shattered glass could be seen at the White House Historical Association gift shop following the shooting.

The backstory:

According to reports, Best had previous encounters with the Secret Service.

Last July, he was arrested after allegedly attempting to enter a separate White House checkpoint while claiming he was Jesus Christ.

Following that incident, authorities issued a stay-away order against him.

Saturday’s shooting marks the third security-related gunfire incident involving threats to the White House or Trump administration within the past month.

It is also the second recent incident in which a bystander was struck by gunfire.

What they're saying:

Retired FBI agent Richard Kolko spoke with FOX 5 about the current threat environment.

"The pace of these incidents for the Secret Service is extremely demanding. The personnel involved are constantly responding to threats against the president and the administration."

What's next:

Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the shooting and review security procedures surrounding the White House perimeter.

As of now, there are no known impacts to Memorial Day events in Washington, including the president’s planned appearance at Arlington National Cemetery.