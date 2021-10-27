Threat at building near US Capitol cleared

A threat at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that prompted an increased police presence at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday has been cleared.

A spokesperson says the Southwest Complex is "now accessible and there are no known safety concerns."

The bomb threat was reported around 10 a.m. at the HHS building in the 200 block of Independence Avenue in downtown D.C. That building was evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Sarah Lovenheim, the HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, issued the following statement:

"This morning there was a bomb threat received at the Humphrey Building. Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the building and there is no reported incident. We are monitoring the situation closely with Federal Protective Service. Any questions can be directed to Federal Protective Service."