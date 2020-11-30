Increase in COVID-19 cases reported among trash, recycling crews in Manassas

Officials in Manassas announced Monday that there has been a dramatic increase in cases of COVID-19 among trash and recycling crews.

The city is are working with its contractor to make sure that collections continue throughout Manassas as cases of COVID-19 rise in the area.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say for the week of Nov. 30., yard work will be collected on Wednesday.

Residents should set their trash and recycling out the night before their scheduled collection day, officials say.

For larger items or bulk waste, call (703) 257-8252 to schedule all items to be collected that do not fit into trash and recycling containers.

Officials say unscheduled items will not be collected.

