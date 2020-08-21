Incident that caused massive delays on Bay Bridge over, officials say

An incident that caused massive delays on the Bay Bridge on Friday is now over, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority officials.

FOX 5's Ike Ejiochi obtained a video that shows the moment a man on the bridge was confronted by emergency crews.

Police say officers were called to the bridge last night for a vehicle stopped on the bridge. They say the incident lasted from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

All westbound traffic lanes have now reopened, according to officials.

