In-person Black Friday shopping makes a comeback in the DMV

Inflation did not stop people in the DMV from leaving their houses and going Black Friday shopping.

Whether you were in D.C., Maryland or Virginia - you saw shoppers with multiple bags in hand.

"It's amazing it just feels good. The lines don't even bother you. You're just happy to be back," said Owen Darrell.

READ MORE: Black Friday taking a back seat to Small Business Saturday this year

Darrell was able to snag himself some deals at Westfield Montgomery Mall.

Other shoppers tell FOX 5 the discounts were hit or miss.

"I didn't find too many deals. I noticed a lot of the stuff that you would actually want, wasn't on sale," said one shopper.

Over at Tysons Corner in Virginia the parking lot gave you an idea of what to expect inside the mall.

"Parking is insane," said Alisha McDougal. One shopper tells us it took 30 minutes to find a spot.

For some, the traffic and congestion was worth it.

"After being cooped up for two years and not having the opportunity to get out and go shopping without the masks on - getting out is really important for today," said Rose Duroseau.

READ MORE: Holiday shopping expected to reach over $1 trillion as inflation surges

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 166,000,000 plan to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

This is about 8 million more shoppers compared to 2021, according to the National Retail Foundation.

Shoppers say these numbers don't surprise them by the look of the checkout lines.

"The lines are long. The wait times are at least 30 minutes," said McDougal.