Images show suspect riding victim’s bicycle moments after Lexington Park robbery: police

Authorities in St. Mary's County have released images of several people they say are persons of interest in a robbery Friday night in Lexington Park.

Deputies say a male victim was robbed around 5:40 p.m. on Lexwood Drive.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Authorities in St. Mary's County have released images of several people they say are persons of interest in a robbery Friday night in Lexington Park. (St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials released images of five individuals who may have been involved in the robbery. One of those pictured is seen riding the victim's bicycle moments after the robbery, they say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Richard Stillwell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8155, or email richard.stillwell@stmaryscountymd.gov. Please reference Case #57463-23.