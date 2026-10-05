Ikea closing 3 DMV-area Plan & Order stores

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The Brief Ikea will close three of its DMV-area Plan & Order stores by the end of the year. The Georgetown store, set to close in October, was open for less than a year. The company has additional Plan & Order locations and larger locations in the DMV region.



Furniture retail giant Ikea will close three of its smaller stores in the D.C., Maryland, Virginia region by the end of the year, including one that opened less than a year ago.

What we know:

The retailer will close its Fairfax Plan & Order store on November 30; its Georgetown store on October 18; and its Annapolis store on October 31, according to the respective webpages for each location.

The company said its move to close the three stores is part of a strategy to make the company more affordable, accessible and sustainable.

"We continue to test, explore and develop new ways for customers to meet Ikea while investing in home delivery, pick-up services and our online experience," the company said.

Ikea's Plan & Order stores focus on planning appointments and pickups, according to the company's website. The smaller stores do not have products for customers to take home on the same day, but they allow customers to arrange delivery or schedule orders.

The company has additional Plan & Order stores in Gaithersburg and Hunt Valley, Maryland, along with two larger stores in College Park, Maryland, and Woodbridge, Virginia.

The announcement comes less than a year after Ikea relocated its Arlington store to Georgetown as a pop-up location. The store opened on November 5, 2025.