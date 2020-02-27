Iconic Kensington Mormon Temple will be open to the public for the first time since 1974

article

For the first time in nearly a half century, DMV residents will have a chance to see inside the iconic Mormon Temple that towers above anyone driving down the Beltway through Kensington.

The church, like all Mormon temples, is closed to all non-members, but an open house will be held from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31 for anyone wishing to see the interior.

There are some dates excluded from the open house, including Sept. 27, Oct. 3 through Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Oct. 18, and Oct. 25.

A media day will be held on Sept. 15, with private tours being conducted from Sept. 16 through Sept. 23.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The last time the general public caught a glimpse within the building’s walls, the year was 1974, and the temple had just been built.

Advertisement

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Kensington serves Mormons throughout the DMV.

Additional details are available on the LDS website.