Iconic DC landmarks light up blue to honor health care workers battling COVID-19

article

Light it blue! D.C. landmarks are lighting up blue to honor front-line heroes battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Sunday evening, the Washington National Cathedral has glowed blue with a projected "Thank You" message on the front entrance.

CORONAVIRUS BY THE NUMBERS: Case totals for the District, Maryland and Virginia

The blue lights are provided by Atmosphere, Inc. and will turn on every night starting at 8 p.m. and run through Saturday morning.

"Thanks to the generosity of Atmosphere, Inc. for the labor and equipment, and to the technology to make this possible, we were able to show our thanks to all those risking their lives to heal and keep others safe," the National Cathedral wrote in a Facebook post.



The Capital Wheel at National Harbor has also joined suit and will remain blue to support our health care workers until we are all together again.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

APP USERS: Click here to watch FOX 5 for the latest updates