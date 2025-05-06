ICE agents went into DC restaurants asking to see staff I-9 forms

ICE agents entered into Chef Geoff's restaurant in Northwest D.C. Tuesday, FOX 5 has learned.

What we know:

ICE agents went into Chef Geoff's on New Mexico Ave in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday, reportedly asking to see the staff's I-9 forms.

Nearly a dozen immigration officials – wearing DHS uniforms – came into Chef Geoff's restaurant on New Mexico Avenue Northwest around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

We're told no one was taken into custody, and the agents were there for about an hour and a half.

Millie's on Massachusetts Ave in Northwest D.C. has also reported visits from ICE.

What they're saying:

"There was no one detained or arrested that I've heard of but regardless of that fact, disrupting food service during lunch hours while restaurants are open is alarming, and we are concerned about the fear-mongering tactics we believe happened today," says Shawn Townsend, President of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington,

"There is a sense of fear. It's alarming, it's concerning, immigrants make up a large amount of workers in our restaurants in the district. I think there could have been a better way to get the information that these ice agents, from what I'm told, were looking for."

Big picture view:

ICE's visit to Chef Geoff's follows rumors around social media warning that ICE was planning major raids in the D.C. area.

In March, immigration enforcement activity made waves in northern Virginia. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Arlington at the beginning of March calling ICE agents "rockstars," claiming they are working to take criminals off the streets. While Noem insists that ICE is only targeting the "worst of the worst" — MS-13 gang members, 18th Street gang members — many advocates argue this is a false pretense, and that innocent people are being caught up in the raids.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.