The Brief ice! 2026 will feature Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas at Gaylord National. The Christmas exhibit runs Nov. 14, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027 with more than 2 million pounds of ice. Ten classic scenes from the animated movie will be carved, including the Grinch, Cindy Lou‑Who and Max.



It may be summertime in the Washington, D.C. region, but it won’t be long until the ice! holiday experiencereturns to the Gaylord National Resort - and this year’s attraction will feature Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The Christmas exhibit runs from Nov. 14 , 2026 to Jan 3, 2027 and will bring the classic story to life through more than 2 million pounds of hand‑carved ice sculptures.

ICE! 2026 at Gaylord National to feature Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Gaylord National Resort)

The display will include favorite characters from the animated movie, including the Grinch, Cindy Lou‑Who and Max. Ten classic scenes, including the Grinch at Mount Crumpet to Whoville’s giant Christmas tree and the moment his heart grows three sizes will be carved from the massive ice blocks.

The exhibit will also feature six slides and a Christmas Village offering holiday shopping and festive treats.

The resort’s director of special events offered a sneak peek at the holiday fun.