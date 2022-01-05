I-95 Shutdown: VDOT posts job opening for communications manager as I-95 shutdown fallout continues

VDOT is looking for a communications manager. The job listing was posted Monday - the same day a winter storm struck northern Virginia leaving hundreds of drivers stranded overnight on Interstate-95.

The online post says the position handles emergency response and crisis communications duties as needed. Applications will be accepted through January 24th.

The timing of the opening is raising eyebrows with some people wondering if the job is a result of the i-95 debacle or if it is just pure coincidence.

Traffic along the 50-mile stretch reopened Tuesday night after an entire day of closures. The chaos began after a major crash involving several tractor trailers Monday afternoon bringing traffic to a standstill.

Hundreds were stuck on the highway overnight including Virginia Senator Tim Kaine who was traveling from Richmond to Washington, D.C.