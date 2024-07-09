Expand / Collapse search

Pickup truck hits, kills man on I-95 in Virginia

By
Published  July 9, 2024 10:46am EDT
Traffic
FOX 5 DC

Passenger killed on I-95 express lanes in Virginia after pulling over in disabled vehicle

The passenger of a disabled vehicle that had pulled over onto the shoulder of the Interstate-95 express lanes in Virginia was killed after being struck by a passing pickup truck.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - An individual died in a fatal collision on I-95 in Prince William County. 

Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 Express Lanes at the 160-mile marker in Prince William County. According to police, it is believed an SUV traveling north in the Express Lanes pulled off onto the right shoulder due to mechanical issues. Both the driver and a passenger exited the vehicle when a Ford F-150 pickup truck veered onto the shoulder and struck the male passenger/pedestrian and the disabled SUV.

Police say the driver of the SUV and the Ford were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the SUV died at the scene. 