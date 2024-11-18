Shooting closes part of I-95 in Laurel

A police investigation has shut down all lanes of Interstate 95 near MD-198 in both directions early Monday morning after a 28-year-old man was shot.

The incident happened around 4:00 a.m.

The victim was found outside his vehicle and transported to Shock Trauma, where he remains receiving treatment for his injuries.

Authorities have not released additional details at this time. The investigation is continuing.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 are affected.

Northbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto MD-198. Along the southbound side, the two left lanes and the shoulder are blocked.

Drivers are advised to use US-1/Baltimore Ave or the B.W. Parkway as alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.