I-270 multi-vehicle collision leaves 2 dead in Maryland

An early morning vehicle collision on I-270 left two people dead in Montgomery County.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Montgomery County fatal collision

Officials responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the area of Northbound I-270 between Montrose Road and Route 28. According to Montgomery County Official Pete Piringer, the collision involved a vehicle fire and entrapment, multiple patients, and some lanes remain blocked.

The vehicle that caught fire was occupied by three individuals at the time of the collision. According to officials, only one occupant made it out of the flaming vehicle alive.

