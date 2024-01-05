Hyattsville police: Juvenile male shot in residential neighborhood

Authorities are on the scene in Hyattsville where a juvenile has been shot.

The shooting was reported just before 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Carnaby Street.

FOX 5 has learned that the victim, a 14-year-old male, was transported to the hospital.

The shooting happened near Northwestern High School, which was on lockdown early Friday afternoon. The lockdown was lifted before 1:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

