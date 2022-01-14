Husband runs over, kills wife at Montgomery County bank, police say

A domestic homicide investigation is unfolding in Montgomery County that has left a mother dead and a father in custody.

Montgomery County police say a husband ran over his wife this afternoon at the Capitol One Bank on New Hampshire Ave in Silver Spring around noon on Friday.

Police say a 59-year-old woman went into the bank and when she came outside, her 59-year-old husband was in a white SUV. He first knocked down a front column of the bank before running over his wife and slamming into a light pole in the parking lot.

No one else was in the car and the suspect is in custody being questioned by investigators.

Family is currently being notified, so the name of the victim has not yet been released.

According to police, there was no prior exchange of words or argument prior to the woman being killed and it's not clear what the motive was for this deadly incident.

Police say this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.