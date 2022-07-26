Husband allegedly shot by wife at DC hotel facing charges after daycare sex abuse claims: police

A man police say was shot by his wife in a D.C. hotel room after she learned of sexual abuse allegations involving him and children at her daycare center is now facing charges, authorities say.

Police say 57-year-old James Weems Jr. - a former Baltimore Police Department officer - faces multiple charges after investigators claim he sexually abused at least three children while working at the daycare facility in Owings Mills.

Weems Jr. was hospitalized after authorities say his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems who owns the daycare where the abuse allegedly took place, shot him at a hotel in D.C. after learning about the molestation claims from parents.

Shanteari, was arrested following last week's alleged shooting during which she barricaded herself and Weems Jr. inside their room at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Baltimore County police say they began investigating Weems Jr. earlier this month after learning of the allegations. He currently remains hospitalized in police custody in D.C. pending extradition.

Shanteari remains in police custody and is expected to have a court hearing Friday.

Anyone with information regarding Weems Jr. can contact Baltimore County detectives at 410-307-2020.