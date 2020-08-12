Expand / Collapse search

Hundreds stranded in Manassas Park neighborhood after road washed away during storms

MANASSAS PARK, Va. - At least 400 residents of a Manassas Park neighborhood are stranded in their homes after storms flooded a creek and washed away a road early Wednesday morning.

The damaged was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Mosby Court. An officer spotted a downed tree and damage to the roadway. Emergency crews arrived and were able to tow several vehicles out of the collapsed area. Authorities say one vehicles was washed away in the creek and another vehicle remained trapped.

Captain Frank Winston of the City of the Manassas Park Police Department says approximately 400 residents were trapped in their homes without road access out of the neighborhood. All residents have water and electricity, Winston said. A path is being cleared in the rear of the neighborhood to allow foot access in case of an emergency.

No injuries were reported. Road crews have been called to the scene but it is unclear when repairs will be made and when access to the homes will be restored.

