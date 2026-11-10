Middleburg driver charged with DUI manslaughter after deadly Leesburg e-bike crash

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The Brief Clayton P. Templeton, 32, of Middleburg, faces DUI manslaughter charges after a collision involving a pickup truck and an electric bicycle. The 38-year-old Leesburg man riding the e-bike died from his injuries following the crash on East Market Street. Templeton was taken into custody at the scene and charged with DUI and refusing to submit to a breath test.



A 32-year-old Middleburg man is facing DUI manslaughter charges after a deadly early-morning collision involving a pickup truck and an electric bicycle in Leesburg.

What we know:

At 12:06 a.m. on Nov. 10, officers responded to the intersection of East Market Street and Prosperity Avenue for a reported crash involving an e-bike and a pickup truck.

The rider of the e-bike, a 38-year-old Leesburg man, died from his injuries in the collision, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Clayton P. Templeton, 32, of Middleburg. Following the crash, officers arrested Templeton and charged him with DUI manslaughter, driving under the influence, and refusal to submit to a breath test. He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly released the name of the 38-year-old victim to allow time for family notifications.

Police have also not detailed the specific circumstances or movements of either vehicle leading up to the impact.

What's next:

The crash remains under active investigation by the Leesburg Police Department’s Traffic Management Unit.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to the incident and has not yet spoken with investigators to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500.