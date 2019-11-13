Hoyer says vote on stopgap bill to extend government funding coming next week: report

House Majority Leader Steny Hamilton Hoyer says a vote will be held next week to extend government funding into December, according to a report.

The Maryland Democrat told The Hill’s Christina Marcos that the House will vote to extend funding through Dec. 20.

Current funding is set to expire on Thursday, Nov. 21 – one week before Thanksgiving.

Hoyer defended extending funding for a few more weeks, saying “Time is not the issue here. Willingness is the issue here.”

