Howard University vows to address some housing concerns

After over two weeks of sit-in protests, Howard University leaders say they’re working to address students’ complaints about housing conditions that they say include mold, rats, and roaches.

Chief Operations Officer Tashni-Ann Dubroy, school personnel will be cleaning HVAC systems and changing filters.

In addition, the school will "be exceptionally responsive to maintenance needs," Dubroy said via Twitter.

The school is also offering an email for students to register complaints "24/7." If an on-campus maintenance ticket has not been responded to, students can escalate their requests by emailing HUcares@Howard.edu.

More than 150 students participated in sit-ins to protest housing conditions – with many of them staying in tents outside the Blackburn Center.

Videos sent to FOX 5 show water pouring out of pipes, expired air filters with mold and mildew and mushrooms growing on ceilings and walls.

Rap superstar Gucci Mane recently pulled out of a concert at Howard in a show of support for the students.

