Howard University to move some classes to virtual learning due to COVID-19

Howard University has announced some classes will be held online due to a significant increase in COVID-19 positivity in the District.

Howard says over the past week, the positivity rate at the university increased from 2 percent to approximately 5 percent.

The university is implementing the following measures effective Thursday:

- Undergraduate courses conducted during the final days of classes (April 14–22, 2022) will be held online, as will any final examinations for undergraduate students.

- Any social gatherings are encouraged to be conducted outdoors.

- Capacity at indoor social events will be limited.

Laboratory courses will complete the final week of labs as scheduled. Graduate and professional students as well as students in fine arts performance courses will maintain their previously announced in-person schedule.

Residence halls will remain open through the final examination period to maintain student access. Students are allowed to check out of the residence halls early, if they have classes online, and have cleared that they do not have face-to-face finals with their professors.

Masks continue to be required in all indoor settings, as well as outdoors in group settings, through the end of the Spring 2022 semester. Weekly COVID-19 testing will continue through the end of the semester as well.