Howard University president announces retirement

Howard University's president Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick is retiring.

The university's board of trustees made the announcement Wednesday in a letter addressed to the school community.

Frederick spent a total of 34 years involved in various ways at Howard. He earned a dual B.S./M.D. and subsequently a Master of Business Administration degree from the Howard University School of Business, worked as a faculty member, and became interim president in 2013. He took over permanently in 2014.

Frederick told the board that he plans to retire from the presidency by June 2024 and that he is committed to remaining in place to ensure a smooth transition.

"The next president of Howard will follow Dr. Frederick’s lead in exemplifying our motto of truth and service by strengthening our legacy, embracing and expanding our community, and building on our strategic plan to prioritize the success of our students, faculty and staff," the letter reads.

During his tenure, the four-year graduation rate increased by 20%, which according to Howard's board is the highest graduation rate increase in the school's history.