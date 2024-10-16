Howard University golf team shines at St. Andrews Links Collegiate in Scotland

Howard University’s golf team is the only HBCU represented at the 2024 St. Andrews Links Collegiate tournament in Scotland.

The participants in this year's tournament include the University of St. Andrews, the University of Arizona, Howard, and Northwestern University.

Among the standout players is Kendall Jackson, the 2024 PGA Works Collegiate Championship winner, who has been excelling since the start of her college golf career.

"It has been absolutely amazing," Jackson said during an interview on FOX 5's "Live Zone." "I've traveled all across the U.S. to play golf, but to come to Scotland, the birthplace of golf, for an event like this is incredibly special."

Jackson, who celebrated her 22nd birthday earlier this month, reflected on how surreal the experience has been, especially after initial travel setbacks.

"We were supposed to fly out on my birthday, but our flight was delayed and then canceled due to mechanical issues. We finally arrived the day before the practice round after a seven-hour plane ride. It’s been a journey, but we made it, and the experience has been wonderful. The weather has been really great, too," she said.

Photo via Howard University Athletics

Jackson, who began playing golf at the age of six, shared her pride in representing Howard University and inspiring others to see that Black women and HBCU athletes can compete at the highest levels of the sport.

"I’ve been playing golf for almost 20 years, and it’s been amazing to see where this sport has taken me. To know that we are representing our community, it’s not always about our score but about showing that you can play golf at an HBCU and compete at the highest levels," Jackson said.

The warm welcome the team has received in Scotland has also made a lasting impression.

"I think this is the first time Scotland has seen so many African-Americans at once," Jackson joked, adding, "Everyone has been so hospitable, from the caddies to the hotel staff. It’s been special."

Jackson also expressed how honored she felt to be competing during Howard's centennial year. She said that she is preparing for upcoming tournaments, even if it means missing some of Howard’s homecoming festivities.

"We have a tournament right after this, and unfortunately, I'll miss the homecoming game. But being a student-athlete, we balance it all—playing tournaments and enjoying everything Howard has to offer."