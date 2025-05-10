Howard County four vehicle collision left 1 dead, 1 injured: police

A woman was pronounced dead following a multi-vehicle car collision in Howard County, Maryland.

What we know:

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision involving four vehicles in Jessup on Friday afternoon, around 3:06 p.m.

According to police, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on Guilford Road when it crossed the double yellow line in an attempt to pass a 2021 Tesla Model Y as the Tesla was attempting to make a left turn onto Twelve Sons Court.

The Hyundai sideswiped the Tesla, then sideswiped a 2010 Honda Fit, before colliding head-on with a 2021 Honda Civic.

Police say four juvenile males fled the Hyundai on foot. One of the juveniles was injured in the collision and was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. His condition is listed as serious but stable.

The remaining three juveniles remain at large. It was later determined that the Hyundai was stolen.

The driver of the Honda Civic, an adult woman, was transported to Howard County General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges have not yet been filed. Guilford Road was closed at Mission Road for approximately four hours.