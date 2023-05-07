Howard County apartment fire displaces two adults, one dog

A Howard County apartment fire has displaced two adults and one dog as officials continue to investigate the cause.

Howard County’s 911 center began receiving reports shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday morning of an apartment fire in the 5600 block of Columbia Road in Columbia.

Firefighters arrived and found fire visible from the rear of the building. Crews entered the structure and began removing building materials from inside and outside to extinguish a blaze that was concentrated in the chimney chase.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. One resident was evaluated by EMS and refused treatment or transport.

Two adults and one dog have been displaced as a result of the fire. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

With the assistance of Howard County Public School System, residents are being sheltered at the nearby Running Brook Elementary School until they are allowed back into their apartments.

Investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshal are on scene and have begun their work to determine the origin and cause of the fire.