How you can be part of FOX 5's Like It Or Not
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - HEY YOU. Yeah, you!
Do you want to be part of FOX 5's Like It Or Not?
Ask us a question! Is there something in the headlines you want to chat about? Something in your community you want to discuss? Want to share your opinion on a trending topic?
Send us a 30 second video from your phone and tweet it to us by tagging @FOX5DC and using the hashtag #FOX5LION!
See you in the LION's Den!
Follow the team on Twitter:
You can also play along with trivia here!
WATCH FOX 5'S LIKE IT OR NOT FROM YOUR MOBILE DEVICE WEEKNIGHTS AT 7PM
Advertisement