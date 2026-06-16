How to watch LIVE DC mayoral primary election results

District voters will head to the polls on June 16 to cast ballots in the Democratic primary for mayor of Washington, D.C.

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Primary Election Day. FOX 5 DC is providing viewers with multiple ways to stay up to date on all things election-related as results begin to come in throughout the evening.

Live DC mayoral primary election results

FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night.

Bookmark our Election Results page to track live results as they are reported across the District. View citywide totals and ward-by-ward results as votes are counted.

Election coverage on FOX LOCAL and fox5dc.com

The place to get LIVE election coverage is on FOX LOCAL and on fox5dc.com.

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.

Stream live coverage on YouTube

FOX 5 DC is bringing you multiple ways to keep up with the latest on election night on the FOX 5 DC YouTube page.