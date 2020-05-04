How to safely send flowers on Mother's Day this year

Mother’s Day and flowers go hand-in-hand, but talk to the experts and they’ll tell you this Mother’s Day is unlike anything they’ve seen before.

“It’s just been an eye-opening experience for all of us,” explained Stacie Lee Banks of Lee’s Flower and Card Shop, a Northwest D.C. institution that’s been around for more than 70 years. Banks said that while overall business is of course down right now, she’s still expecting a ton of customers this week, maybe even more than usual.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

“Usually they go out to dinner for Mother’s Day or they’ll see their mom on Mother’s Day. This year is a little different because they may not be able to visit their loved one, so they’re sending flowers.”

So then the question becomes – how do you send flowers safely?

At Lee’s, they’re wearing masks and gloves, they’re staying socially distant, they have fewer people working, and employees are using separate phones and computers. The store is also closed to customers, and longtime employee James Leon Brown is making deliveries instead.

“They call me a first responder of happiness,” Brown said Monday. “You know, putting smiles on their face.”

Advertisement

He’s worked at Lee’s for close to four decades, but Brown said he’s now making contactless delivers for the very first time. That means he’s leaving flowers on porches and waving goodbye to customers.

“We’re from Lee’s and we aim to please,” he smiled. “So, therefore, don’t let this virus keep you away from us.”

For the time being, Lee’s is taking orders over the phone and online.

RELATED: Coronavirus in the DMV by the numbers