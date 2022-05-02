How to get a free Lyft ride on Cinco de Mayo

A DMV non-profit is offering free rides through Lyft on Cinco de Mayo in an effort to curb drunk driving and keep local roads safe.

Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) announced the 2022 Cinco de Mayo SoberRide program, saying it will be in operation beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 and operate until 4 a.m. on Friday, May 6.

During this twelve-hour period, area residents aged 21 and older celebrating with alcohol may download the Lyft app to their phones, enter the SoberRide code in the app’s "Payment" tab (under the "Add Lyft Pass" option) to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home.

WRAP’s 2022 Cinco de Mayo SoberRide promo code will be posted here at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 5.

"Over a third of U.S. traffic deaths during Cinco de Mayo involve drunk drivers according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration," said WRAP President Kurt Erickson.



During the 2019 Cinco de Mayo period (COVID-19 prevented the last two year’s full offerings), nearly 800 persons in the Washington metropolitan area used WRAP’s SoberRide program rather than possibly driving home impaired. The charity also offers its SoberRide program on St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Halloween and the winter holidays.

"Lyft is dedicated to providing access to reliable and responsible rides, and we’re proud to partner with programs like WRAP to offer Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving," said Kamillah Wood, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft. "Through our Roadway Safety Program and our partnerships with the public, we hope to empower our community with the tools to protect themselves and those around them this holiday season."