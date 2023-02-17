How to celebrate Mardi Gras in the DMV

article

With Fat Tuesday just around the corner on Feb. 21, FOX 5 has got you covered with a list of some of the Mardi Gras events happening across the DMV! From parties to cooking classes, there is something to keep the whole family entertained next week.

Here is the list:

D.C.

Mardi Gras Weekend on Barracks Row

Enjoy parades, live music and restaurant deals on 8th Street this weekend! Have fun with family and friends at a variety of small businesses and eateries.

Feb. 17 through Feb. 21 | 8th Street

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Mardi Gras Fest at Black Jack and Tilt Sidebar

Black Jack and Tilt Sidebar will be hosting a plethora of Mardi Gras-inspired festivities over the weekend. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Feb. 17 through Feb. 21 | Black Jack Bar

5 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Free

More information here.

U Street Mardi Gras Bar Crawl

In what is sure to be the best bar crawl around, join dozens of your fellow Washingtonians for a raucous afternoon and evening of fun. Beware hangxiety on Sunday!

Feb. 18 | The Alchemist Bar

2 p.m - 10 p.m.

$10 - $20

More information here.

Mardi Gras at the Wharf

Come to one of the premier events this weekend in D.C. to celebrate Fat Tuesday. Mardi Gras at the Wharf will feature fireworks, a dance party and the biggest parade in the city.

Feb. 18 | The Wharf

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Embassy of France Carnival and Mardi Gras Celebrations

Enjoy a soirée of baguette slices, red wine and French hospitality at La Maison Française at the French embassy. This dinner will surely be a date night to remember.

Feb. 25 | Embassy of France

7 p.m. - 11 p.m

$85 - $885

More information here.

Maryland

Mardi Gras at True Respite

Come drink and eat True Respite Brewing Company, as they bring flavors of Louisiana to southern Maryland. The event will feature food trucks, live music and beer tastings.

Feb. 17 | True Respite Brewing Company

4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Le Fantome Food Hall Pastry and Drink Deals

Participate in the best Mardi Gras food deal in the region at Le Fantome Food Hall. $7 cocktails and beignets will be available!

Feb. 17 - 21 | Le Fantome Food Hall

7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

$7 cocktails and beignets

More information here.

Virginia

Breaux Vineyards Samedi Gras Celebration

In what promises to be one of the most memorable events of the week, come out to Breaux Vineyards in their NOLA-esque tasting room. Live music and wine will abound in what is sure to be a bacchanal affair!

Feb. 18 | Breaux Vineyards

11 a.m.

$15

More information here.

Mardi Gras Indoor Beer Festival

Visit this "Brew-Ha-Ha" indoor beer festival to try ales from six different breweries this weekend. Join in on the revelry and find your new favorite local drink.

Feb. 18 | Caboose Commons

12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

$3 tasters

More information here.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 1: A float rider hands out a signature hand-decorated coconut as the 1,500 members of the Krewe of Zulu make their way down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day with their 44-float parade entitled Zulu Salutes Divas and Legend Expand

Bayou Gras Mardi Pardi

Experience a taste of the South. You can get king cake daiquiris and NOLA swingers to drink, and shrimp jambalaya to eat at this Fat Tuesday extravaganza. Bayou Bakery touts itself as "a New Orleans institution in the DMV" — so it will surely be a day to remember.

Feb. 21 | Bayou Bakery

7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Mardi Gras Jambalaya Cooking Class

Have you ever wanted to cook authentic jambalaya for your family or friends? Well here is your opportunity! Bon appétit!

Feb. 22 | Cookology Culinary School

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$110

More information here.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 1: The Butterfly King float rolls down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day as the 440 riders of Rex, King of Carnival, celebrate their 150th year with a 26-float parade entitled School of Design Sesquicentennial on March 1, 2 Expand

Retox brunch at Clarendon Ballroom

Who wants a detox, when you can have a retox?! Show out to Sunday brunch at Clarendon Ballroom to feast on mimosas, while listening to the hottest beats from multiple DJs.

Feb. 25 | Clarendon Ballroom

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

$25 bottomless buffet stations

More information here.