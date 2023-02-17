Expand / Collapse search

How to celebrate Mardi Gras in the DMV

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Lifestyle
FOX 5 DC
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 28: The Orpheus Leviathan, a signature float in the 2022 Krewe of Orpheus parade, rolls down Napoleon Avenue on February 28, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 2021 Mardi Gras activities were cancelled in an effort to p

WASHINGTON - With Fat Tuesday just around the corner on Feb. 21, FOX 5 has got you covered with a list of some of the Mardi Gras events happening across the DMV! From parties to cooking classes, there is something to keep the whole family entertained next week.

Here is the list:

D.C.

Mardi Gras Weekend on Barracks Row

Enjoy parades, live music and restaurant deals on 8th Street this weekend! Have fun with family and friends at a variety of small businesses and eateries.

Feb. 17 through Feb. 21 | 8th Street
5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Free 
More information here

Mardi Gras Fest at Black Jack and Tilt Sidebar

Black Jack and Tilt Sidebar will be hosting a plethora of Mardi Gras-inspired festivities over the weekend. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Feb. 17 through Feb. 21 | Black Jack Bar
5 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Free
More information here.

U Street Mardi Gras Bar Crawl

In what is sure to be the best bar crawl around, join dozens of your fellow Washingtonians for a raucous afternoon and evening of fun. Beware hangxiety on Sunday!

Feb. 18 | The Alchemist Bar
2 p.m - 10 p.m.
$10 - $20
More information here.

FOX 5 Field Trip: Previewing the Mardi Gras parade at The Wharf

The Wharf is celebrating Mardi Gras this weekend with a parade. FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci spoke to people taking part in the parade to get a preview.

Mardi Gras at the Wharf

Come to one of the premier events this weekend in D.C. to celebrate Fat Tuesday. Mardi Gras at the Wharf will feature fireworks, a dance party and the biggest parade in the city. 

Feb. 18 | The Wharf 
3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Free
More information here.

Embassy of France Carnival and Mardi Gras Celebrations

Enjoy a soirée of baguette slices, red wine and French hospitality at La Maison Française at the French embassy. This dinner will surely be a date night to remember. 

Feb. 25 | Embassy of France
7 p.m. - 11 p.m
$85 - $885
More information here.

Where to get a Mardi Gras drink this weekend

FOX 5 is at the Wharf to find the best place to get a drink as Mardi Gras kicks off this weekend.

Maryland

Mardi Gras at True Respite 

Come drink and eat True Respite Brewing Company, as they bring flavors of Louisiana to southern Maryland. The event will feature food trucks, live music and beer tastings. 

Feb. 17 | True Respite Brewing Company
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Free
More information here.

Le Fantome Food Hall Pastry and Drink Deals

Participate in the best Mardi Gras food deal in the region at Le Fantome Food Hall. $7 cocktails and beignets will be available!

Feb. 17 - 21 | Le Fantome Food Hall
7 a.m. - 11 p.m. 
$7 cocktails and beignets 
More information here.

Celebrating Mardi Gras at the Wharf this weekend

Mardi Gras is in full swing in New Orleans with Fat Tuesday next week, so the D.C. region is getting beads and masks ready. FOX 5's Matthew Cappuci took a trip to the Wharf and got a preview of some of the ways you can get into the spirit this weekend.

Virginia

Breaux Vineyards Samedi Gras Celebration

In what promises to be one of the most memorable events of the week, come out to Breaux Vineyards in their NOLA-esque tasting room. Live music and wine will abound in what is sure to be a bacchanal affair!

Feb. 18 | Breaux Vineyards
11 a.m.
$15
More information here.

Mardi Gras Indoor Beer Festival

Visit this "Brew-Ha-Ha" indoor beer festival to try ales from six different breweries this weekend. Join in on the revelry and find your new favorite local drink. 

Feb. 18 | Caboose Commons
12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
$3 tasters
More information here.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 1: A float rider hands out a signature hand-decorated coconut as the 1,500 members of the Krewe of Zulu make their way down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day with their 44-float parade entitled Zulu Salutes Divas and Legend

Bayou Gras Mardi Pardi

Experience a taste of the South. You can get king cake daiquiris and NOLA swingers to drink, and shrimp jambalaya to eat at this Fat Tuesday extravaganza. Bayou Bakery touts itself as "a New Orleans institution in the DMV" — so it will surely be a day to remember. 

Feb. 21 | Bayou Bakery
7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Free
More information here.

Mardi Gras Jambalaya Cooking Class

Have you ever wanted to cook authentic jambalaya for your family or friends? Well here is your opportunity! Bon appétit! 

Feb. 22 | Cookology Culinary School
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$110
More information here.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 1: The Butterfly King float rolls down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day as the 440 riders of Rex, King of Carnival, celebrate their 150th year with a 26-float parade entitled School of Design Sesquicentennial on March 1, 2

Retox brunch at Clarendon Ballroom 

Who wants a detox, when you can have a retox?! Show out to Sunday brunch at Clarendon Ballroom to feast on mimosas, while listening to the hottest beats from multiple DJs.

Feb. 25 | Clarendon Ballroom
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
$25 bottomless buffet stations
More information here.