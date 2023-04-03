How soon some DMV residents will begin to lose Medicaid coverage

Medicaid benefits are going away for millions of people, and the process has already started in some states. So, what does this mean for people in the DMV?

If you are a Medicaid recipient in Maryland, the process for dis-enrollment begins in June. Virginia’s begins in May, and the District already started the process this month.

But keep in mind that not all ineligible people will be dropped from the program all at once since many states have different timelines for re-checking patient eligibility.

So why is this happening?

During the pandemic, the government put a pause on procedures that would remove people from Medicaid.

Before the crisis, people would regularly lose their Medicaid coverage if they began making too much money, if they moved out of state or if they got health care coverage through their employer. That had to stop once COVID hit, causing Medicaid enrollment to increase by millions between 2020 and 2022.

People who are being impacted may have relocated or received an income boost that makes them ineligible, like working adults, and parents with children.

If you rely on Medicaid, states will mail a renewal form to your home.

D.C. and Maryland began sending out notices April 1 to beneficiaries to let them know they can re-enroll in Medicaid. Virginia started doing the same.

The full renewal process will take 14 months across the region.