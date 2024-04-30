House Republicans call on DC leaders to shut down 'antisemitic' demonstrations

Republicans on Capitol Hill are demanding D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser do more to deal with protesters on college campuses in the area. It comes as the House speaker announced a new "crackdown" on antisemitism and Biden administration officials were grilled in the Senate.

Bowser, a Democrat, is often at odds with Republicans who control the House. But now, the chairs of the House Oversight and Education committees are asking why Bowser is not doing more to control pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses.

In a letter to the mayor, GOP leaders say she’s failed to "protect the safety of Jewish student body from persecution and harassment." They also want answers after MPD refused to clear out the camp of pro-Palestinian protesters at George Washington University. Speaker Mike Johnson said the House will now investigate campus antisemitism, but some Democrats are urging caution.

"It’s unfair. It’s not right. It’s not safe and it must stop," the speaker said. "So we’re calling for the police to come in and take care of it, if they’re unable then we need the National Guard. We have to have control of campuses."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s top education official, Secretary of Education Miquel Cardona, was grilled by senators.

"Being unsafe on campus will not be tolerated, and we don’t condone and we definitely reject any calls for genocide or any calls for antisemitism or any antisemitism on campus," Cardona said.

But during questioning, Cardona admitted the Education Department has not sent any officials to look into protests at Columbia University.

Senators called on Cardona to do more to control anti-Jewish rhetoric in pro-Palestinan demonstrations.

"We do not treat protesters like children. They know the rules, they break the rules, and they’ll face the consequences," said Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., who sits on the House Appropriations Committee. "I mean, I’d recommend this Put it on the front of your page on the best way to deal with antisemitism on campus."

FOX 5 reached out to both Bowser and D.C. police.

The mayor said, "We will not tolerate violence of any kind; we will monitor and ensure access to streets, parks and safe and sanitary conditions."

In their response, D.C. police said they do not comment on operational tactics but added that George Washington University police have the lead response on the demonstrations.