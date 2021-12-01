House explodes in Brooklyn injuring at least 6, displacing dozens

A house exploded overnight in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn sending a massive fireball into the street. A large fire ensued.

At least six people were injured after the explosion and fire at 58 Vermont Street, said the FDNY. Two people were home when the explosion occurred in the basement just after midnight. They were able to escape.

More than 130 firefighters responded to the fire, which spread to adjoining buildings on that street and around the corner on Jamaica Avenue.

Several buildings in the area were evacuated.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Video of the powerful explosion shows a massive ball of fire shoot from the building into the street. Doors and debris littered the area in the aftermath.

At least 54 people were displaced. Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

A resident of the house told FOX 5 News he alerted the homeowner to the smell of natural gas earlier in the day.

Investigators were on the scene trying to determine what caused the explosion. Con Edison responded to mitigate a possible gas emergency.