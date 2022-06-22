House committee plans to issue subpoena for Dan Snyder in Washington Commanders investigation

A House committee plans on issuing a subpoena for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder as the investigation into the team’s hostile workplace environment continues.

House committee chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., made the announcement Wednesday during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing as National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell testified remotely.

Snyder declined an invitation by the committee to testify Wednesday.

Ahead of the hearing, a House committee released a memo they say details findings of Snyder’s role in creating a hostile workplace environment and his efforts to sabotage an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

In the memo, the committee says Snyder launched a shadow investigation to influence the NFL’s internal investigation into the team’s workplace misconduct.

According to the memo, private investigators were hired in an attempt to intimidate witnesses and used an overseas lawsuit as a pretext to obtain their phone records and emails.

The House launched its investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture in 2021 following accusations of pervasive sexual harassment by team executives of women employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.